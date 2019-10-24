The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Victoria (Moretti) Palazzo Obituary
PALAZZO, VICTORIA (MORETTI)
95, of Cranston, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent "Jimmy" Palazzo. Born in Cranston, Victoria was a daughter of the late Antonio and Diamiana (Moretti) Moretti. She worked as a manager in customer service at Spiedel for 30 years and Calibri for 20 years, until retiring.
Victoria is survived by her niece, Diane Gaglione and her husband Bruce, and her grand-niece Alyssa Gaglione-Harris and her husband Michael, all of Scituate.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Cranston at 11 a.m. Visiting hours are Friday MORNING from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 24, 2019
