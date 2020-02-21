|
A GREAT COUPLE IN GOD'S COMPANY "CHIEF" GENERALI VILMA GENERALI Feb. 4, 2016 Feb. 21, 2001 Theirs was a marriage in the old Italian tradition with "Chief" as head of household, respected building contractor and loving father and husband. Vilma always loved, respected and catered to her husband, but her love for her children, grandchildren, family and friends was obvious. Her warmth made visits to their home a pleasure surpassed only by Vilma's fabulous cooking. Rest in peace in God's love, dear friends. WALTER AND WANDA McLAUGHLIN
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 21, 2020