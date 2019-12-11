|
|
ANGARELLA, VILMA R. (SENAPE)
83, of Smithfield, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard R. Angarella for sixty-three years.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Edith (DeSimone) Senape.
Mrs. Angarella worked as a secretary at the Fatima Hospital School of Nursing for thirty years, retiring in 1998.
She enjoyed spending time with and cooking for her family; and had created a family recipe cookbook. She also enjoyed traveling throughout the US and abroad. Vilma was an active communicant of St. Robert Bellarmine Church.
Besides her husband, she leaves two sons, Ron Angarella and his wife Margaret of York, ME and Steven Angarella and his wife Tracie of Santa Monica, CA; a brother, Edward Senape of Pawtucket; six grandchildren, Taylor, Riley, Dylan, Michael and William Angarella and Adam Audet; and two great-granddaughters, Liliana and Kinsley.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 8:30m from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Entombment will follow in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000 – Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019