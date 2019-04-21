The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
VACCARO, VILMA
passed away peacefully April 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Lydia (Corbi) Vaccaro. She was the sister of the late Barbara and Bianca Vaccaro. Vilma lived in NY most of her extraordinary life, traveling in the United States and Europe with the Bitter End Singers and had much success with her beautiful voice, singing on and off Broadway and later doing voiceovers, most notable the voice and song of the famous Chiquita Banana commercial. She leaves behind her beloved cousins.
Her visitation and funeral will be held Tuesday morning from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
