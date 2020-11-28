Bucci Jr., Vincent A.
81, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of Margot (Casale) Bucci. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Vincent and Anna (Lisi) Bucci.
Vincent was a Music Educator for the East Providence School Department. He was a graduate of the New England Conservatory.
Vincent was a sensitive, kind and caring man who valued education, both through learning and teaching. He put thought into all he did, and meticulously executed every task. Most remember him as usually inventing or fixing something, and then describing with great detail what he did. He enjoyed music, skiing, bike riding and hiking, making many wonderful friends through these activities. He treasured time spent with his wife of 51 years, daughter, son-in-law, granddaughter, and extended family during family gatherings and vacations. He truly enjoyed travelling with his wife, both locally and internationally. He had a contagious exuberance for life. Always being talkative and funny, there was never a dull moment in conversation while around Vincent. Many fond memories have been created in his presence.
Besides his wife he is survived by his loving daughter Cara (Bucci) Dennis and her husband Allan, and adoring granddaughter Maura Dennis. He was the brother of Edward Bucci and his wife Rose, he was the brother of the late Thomas Bucci and his late wife Catherine. He is also survived by several dear nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid conditions his funeral and burial will be private. There will be a Celebration of Vincent's Life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Stroke Association
. To leave online condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com