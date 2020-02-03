|
DeConti, M.D., Vincent A.
90, of North Providence, RI passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020 after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family at home. Vincent was born in Providence, the son of the late Vincent P. DeConti, D.D.S. and the late Emma (Mangiarelli) DeConti. He was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Classical High School and received an A.B. degree from Brown University. Vincent completed post graduate studies in Biology at Georgetown University and was a graduate of the University of Bologna School of Medicine where he received his M.D. degree. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War for two years. Upon graduation from Medical School, Vincent completed an internship at St. Joseph Hospital, Providence, and was a resident at RI Hospital and V.A. Hospitals in Providence and West Roxbury, MA. He entered private medical practice as an internist in July 1964 and served on the medical staff at St. Joseph Hospital, Providence and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, North Providence until his retirement in 1994. Vincent served as Director of the Department of Medicine at St. Joseph and Our Lady of Fatima Hospitals from 1986 until 1994. He served as Secretary of Staff and Member of the Executive Committee, Our Lady of Fatma Hospital 1969-1970 and 1976-1977, Medical Staff Representative and Member of the Executive Committee, St. Joseph Hospital, 1972-1973, Chairman of Pharmacy and Therapeutic Committee, St. Joseph Hospital 1973-1975 and 1983-1986. Vincent was a lecturer to nurses, pharmacy students, and externs at St Joseph and Our Lady of Fatima Hospitals on a multitude of topics for several years. He was known among his patients and nursing staff alike as the consummate professional with a warm, compassionate, personal touch. Vincent will be remembered among his colleagues as one who never compromised his ideals in the area of quality and, who for these reasons, was truly the "Physician's Physician." Vincent was the recipient of the Unitam Award for Outstanding Contribution to Mankind in 1992. Vincent was a member of several medical societies which included the RI Medical Society, Providence Medical Association, American Medical Association, RI Heart Association, Brown University Medical Association, American and RI Society of Internal Medicine, and the American College of Physicians. He was a Diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine. Vincent was board certified in Internal Medicine and elected to Fellowship of the American College of Physicians in Dallas, Texas in 1977. He was active in professional development and was a frequent participant in several professional seminars consisting of Topics in Internal Medicine, Seminar in Cardiology and Infectious Disease, and Symposium in Cardiovascular Disease. Vincent was a man of tremendous, unwavering faith. Faith and family were the two most important elements of his life. For over 40 years, he was an active communicant of St. Anthony Church, North Providence where he frequently worshipped on a daily basis with his wife Ann. Vincent was the loving husband for 64 years of Ann (Giovine) DeConti, whom he met while both were students at Classical High School. He was the beloved father of Linda A. DeConti and Brenda M. Coutu (Robert). Vincent was the adored grandfather of Robert Coutu Jr., John Coutu, and Alexandra Coutu. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. His funeral will be held with military honors on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 am in the Nardolillo Funeral Home, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 4th, from 4:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward Food and Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Ave., Providence, RI 02904. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 3 to Feb. 11, 2020