PETRELLA, VINCENT A. "JIMMY"
91, of Seminole, Florida and formerly of Narragansett, RI, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife Liduina T. (Salema) Petrella in 1998. Born in West Warwick, he was a son of the late John and Amelia M. (Petrarca) Petrella.
Vincent was a successful restaurateur for over 60 years before moving to Florida. Most notable, he established the Port Side Restaurant in Galilee in 1956 which is still opened and operated by his family.
Vincent is a WWII US Army veteran.
He was the father of Mary M. Petrella of Narragansett, and the late James Petrella.
He was grandfather of James Petrella and his wife Vanessa, and Nicole Petrella. Vincent was the brother of Bertha Papa of West Warwick, and the late Biagio "Joe" Petrella and Frank Petrella. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
At Vincent's request, his funeral service and interment with military honors in Notre Dame Cemetery, West Warwick will be private. Arrangements are with the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, Coventry. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 20, 2019