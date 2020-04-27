|
FORLONEY, VINCENT E.
93, of Cumberland, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret (Carty) Forloney.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Frank and Ann (Seery) Forloney, he had lived in Cumberland and Lincoln for many years.
Mr. Forloney worked for the Parks & Recreation Departments for the City of Providence, the Town of Orange, Connecticut and the Town of Cumberland, before retiring.
A World War II veteran, he served in the U.S. Army in the European Theatre, and earned many medals including the Bronze Star. He was a life member of the V.F.W., and member of the AMVETS, D.A.V. and Cumberland Post #14, American Legion.
He is survived by nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Francis Forloney, Donald Forloney, Robert Forloney and Louise Murphy.
His funeral, with burial with military honors in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, will be private. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 27, 2020