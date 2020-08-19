Marcaccio III, Dr. Vincent F. P.
67, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Anne Marcaccio (Schavone) and son of the late Vincent and Anna Lucy (Murgo) Marcaccio.
Born in Providence, Vincent is a graduate of Hope High School and the University of Rhode Island. He earned his medical degree from the University of Rome, Italy, and completed his residency at Roger Williams Hospital. Vincent worked as a general practitioner for many years and then returned to Roger Williams specializing in behavioral medicine. He was a parishioner of the former St. John's Church in Providence and, subsequently, of Holy Name Church in Providence.
Vincent is survived by his two loving sons, Andrew S. Marcaccio (Amanda), and Vincent F. Marcaccio. He was blessed with two beautiful granddaughters, Hallie and Hannah. He was the dear brother of Michael and Mary-Ann Marcaccio.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, 99 Camp St., Providence. Private burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vincent's memory may be made to: Church of the Holy Name of Jesus, 99 Camp St., Providence, RI 02906, or the charity of your choice
