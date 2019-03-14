Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Basil the Great
15 Skyview Drive
Lincoln, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Capaldi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent H. Capaldi Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vincent H. Capaldi Jr. Obituary
CAPALDI, JR., VINCENT H.
60, of Beverly Ann Drive, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home.
Born in Providence, a son of Rosalyn (Aissis) Capaldi of Smithfield and the late Vincent H. Capaldi, he had lived in Smithfield, prior to moving to North Providence.
Mr. Capaldi was the co-owner of V.F. Capaldi Construction.
Besides his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Kiara Capaldi of Glocester; one son, Lt. Col. Dr. Vincent F. Capaldi of Chevy Chase, MD; one sister, Dorothy Alessandrini of Smithfield; two grandchildren, Gia Capaldi and Eva Capaldi. He was the brother of the late George Capaldi.
A Melkite funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of Saint Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln, R.I. 02865 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now