CAPALDI, JR., VINCENT H.
60, of Beverly Ann Drive, died Sunday, March 10, 2019 at home.
Born in Providence, a son of Rosalyn (Aissis) Capaldi of Smithfield and the late Vincent H. Capaldi, he had lived in Smithfield, prior to moving to North Providence.
Mr. Capaldi was the co-owner of V.F. Capaldi Construction.
Besides his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Kiara Capaldi of Glocester; one son, Lt. Col. Dr. Vincent F. Capaldi of Chevy Chase, MD; one sister, Dorothy Alessandrini of Smithfield; two grandchildren, Gia Capaldi and Eva Capaldi. He was the brother of the late George Capaldi.
A Melkite funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of Saint Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the Church of St. Basil the Great, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln, R.I. 02865 would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 14, 2019