Crosby, Vincent H. Jr.
Crosby, Vincent H. Jr., 71, Retired JFD Battalion Chief passed away April 18, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Judith (Jackson) Crosby for 50 years. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Charlotte (Young) and Vincent H. Crosby Sr. Vin was the third generation owner of the former Greystone Fish and Chips and a retired Johnston Firefighter with over 40 years of service volunteering, call, and then permanent.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children Vincent Crosby III of Boise, ID and Kerry Crosby of Johnston, RI. He was the proud grandfather of Justin, Christian, Cameron, Katelyn, and his granddog and pal Gizmo and the brother of Sarah Hebert and her husband Paul of Smithfield. He also leaves many loving family and friends.
He loved fishing and golfing with his best pals in Florida and New Hampshire. Vin was known for his great sense of humor and was always willing to play a joke on someone.
Calling hours will be Monday April 22, 2019 4-7 p.m. His funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to Pathways Strategic Learning Center, 75 Centre of New England Blvd, Coventry, RI 02816
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019