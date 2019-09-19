Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
111 West Shore Rd.
Warwick, RI
1962 - 2019
VINCENT HAIGHT Obituary
HAIGHT, VINCENT USN(Ret)
57, of Coventry, formerly of Warwick, died Sept. 13 surrounded by his family. He was the loving father of Nicholas A. and the late Benjamin A. Haight.
Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral and celebration of his life at St. Mark's Church, 111 West Shore Rd., Warwick, on Oct. 5th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Tomorrow Fund or St. Mark's Building Fund. Full obituary at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
