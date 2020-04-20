|
|
Bottoni, Vincent J. "Vinnie"
87, of Smithfield Road, North Providence, died Saturday, April 14th. Husband of Doris A. (DeLalla) Bottoni.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Donna (Brian) Corcoran and Ronald (Kristen) Bottoni. Grandfather of Brianna and Alexandra Corcoran and Samantha and Joseph Bottoni.
Funeral and Burial Private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RI , 245 Waterman Avenue, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. For condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2020