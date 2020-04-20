Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Bottoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent J. "Vinnie" Bottoni

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent J. "Vinnie" Bottoni Obituary
Bottoni, Vincent J. "Vinnie"
87, of Smithfield Road, North Providence, died Saturday, April 14th. Husband of Doris A. (DeLalla) Bottoni.
Besides his wife, he leaves his children, Donna (Brian) Corcoran and Ronald (Kristen) Bottoni. Grandfather of Brianna and Alexandra Corcoran and Samantha and Joseph Bottoni.
Funeral and Burial Private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RI , 245 Waterman Avenue, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. For condolences please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -