CACCIA, VINCENT J.
91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Betty J. (Taylor) Caccia for 63 years before her passing in 2017. Born in North Providence, he was the son of the late Vincenzo J. and Erminia ( DiGiulio) Caccia. Mr. Caccia was a lifelong resident of North Providence and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Mr. Caccia spent most of his career working in healthcare. He worked at Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and then at the Miriam Hospital as the Director of Patient Accounting for 26 years before retiring in 1991. After his retirement, Mr.Caccia and his wife enjoyed spending time at their home in Maine. Mr. Caccia was a former member of the North Providence Planning Board and a coach for the North Providence Little League. He loved all sports, especially golf, bowling and was a season ticket holder for the Boston Red Sox. He was very family oriented and truly loved his children, Mary E. Gagnon and her husband Ronald of Providence and Mark V. Caccia and his wife Donna of Cranston. He was the devoted grandfather of Jaclyn and Jeffrey Gagnon. Mr. Caccia was predeceased by his sisters, Margaret Morrone, Emily Trahan, Flora Guadagni , Eleanor Coppa and Virginia Thibodeau.
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, Mr. Caccia's burial with Military Honors will be private. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to The Miriam Hospital Foundation, 164 Summit Ave., Providence, RI 02906.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 19, 2020