Vincent J. "Vinny" Colello Jr.
COLELLO, VINCENT "VINNY" J. JR.,
80, passed away July 21, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Vincent James Sr. and Rosina (Salera) Colello; beloved husband for 53 years of Natalie D. (Dias) Colello; father of Arthur J. Colello and wife Gail, Natalie M. Marano and husband Dr. Albert, Kathleen M. Morgan and husband Thomas, and Lisa Haskell; brother of William M. Colello. He also leaves 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Vinny had worked as an accountant for Rhode Island College for over 20 years, later retiring from Moses Brown.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, 9-10:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Graveside burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Funeral
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
To the Family of Vinny Colello,
We wish to extend our sympathy on the passing of your loved one. May your memories and faith help you at this difficult time. Rest in Peace Vinny.
Joe, Janice, Colleen and Mama Lemon Rao. (Mr. Lemon)
Rao Family
Friend
July 23, 2020
Bill Harris
July 23, 2020
Brian Falconer
July 23, 2020
Donald Horne
July 23, 2020
I don't think ive ever met Mr" Vinny" Colello but if he was anything like his son Arthur then I know he was a good man. Art and Gail with sincere sympathy to you and all your family. Donato,Donata and Dan.
Donato Lupacchino
July 23, 2020
Michael Doucette
July 23, 2020
To the Colello Families and Friends, my sincere condolences on Vinny's passing. Been decades since seeing him and the family but surely would have known the family connection through his resemblance of his Dad. Rest In Peace Cousin.
Barbara A. (Salera) Wilson
Family
July 23, 2020
To Lisa and family,
Sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all at this difficult time. RIP.
The DeMelo family, Boynton Beach, Florida
Friend
July 23, 2020
Billy and family,
I am saddened to hear about Vinny's passing.My memories of him and the rest of your family bring me back to the best days of my life.We surely had a good thing.Due to my several under-lying health conditions.it is doubtful that I will be able to attend the services.It bothers me greatly knowing that I can't be there.Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Steve Verdecchia
Steven Verdecchia
Friend
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
