COLELLO, VINCENT "VINNY" J. JR.,80, passed away July 21, 2020.Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Vincent James Sr. and Rosina (Salera) Colello; beloved husband for 53 years of Natalie D. (Dias) Colello; father of Arthur J. Colello and wife Gail, Natalie M. Marano and husband Dr. Albert, Kathleen M. Morgan and husband Thomas, and Lisa Haskell; brother of William M. Colello. He also leaves 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.Vinny had worked as an accountant for Rhode Island College for over 20 years, later retiring from Moses Brown.Visitation and funeral services will be held on Friday, 9-10:30 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence. Graveside burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.