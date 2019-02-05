|
DOYLE, Vincent J., Jr.
72, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was predeceased by the love of his life Marsha G. (Garber) Metcalf.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Vincent J. Doyle, Sr. and Loretta C. (Tessier) Doyle, he had resided in Pawtucket until moving to Cumberland eight years ago.
Vinny received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education and a Master's Degree in History from Providence College. He was an educator in the Pawtucket School Department for thirty-four years. Vinny had been a history teacher at Goff Junior High School and Pawtucket West High School, now Charles E. Shea High School until retiring in 2002. He was dedicated to his students and enjoyed attending many of their activities.
Vinny was an avid basketball fan, he especially enjoyed attending Providence College and Boston Celtics games. He loved his sailboat and the many years he spent sailing with Marsha and friends. Vinny also enjoyed traveling, horse racing, golfing and playing cards.
He leaves his sister-in-law, Joan C. Doyle, wife of his late brother, the Honorable James E. Doyle, former Mayor of the City of Pawtucket; two nieces, Joanne M. Doyle and Cristen J. Doyle; a nephew, Jamie E. Doyle, II and his wife, Jaclyn; grandnieces and grandnephews, Ellen, Caroline, Olivia, Tucker, Chloe, Jamie, III and Paige.
VISITATION will be held on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Historic St. Joseph Church, 1303 Mendon Rd., Cumberland. Interment will follow at Mt. St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Ave., Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 5, 2019