|
|
GRECO, JR., VINCENT J.
89, of Chestnut Hill Avenue, Cranston passed away September 1, 2019. He was the husband of 66 years to Dolores (Iozzi) Greco.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Vincent and Angela (Rega) Greco.
Vincent worked for the former M.S. Chambers Steel Engravers for many years before retiring. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran, 5th Infantry Division.
He was the father of daughters, Lori A. Merolla and her husband David and Valerie A. Greco and grandfather of David Vincent Merolla and his wife Janessa Bentley and Matthew Anthony Merolla. He was also the brother of Dolores Greco and the late Anthony Greco.
His visitation and funeral will be held Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Anthony Church, 549 Plainfield Street, Providence. Burial with Military Honors to follow St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's memory to the St, Vincent DePaul Society. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019