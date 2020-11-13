O'Connell, Jr., Vincent J.
93, of Smithfield, RI, passed away on November 10, 2020 after a long illness.
Born and raised in Providence, he was married to the late Mary (nee Hunt) O'Connell.
He is survived by Roderick J. Kennedy, retired Special Agent of the FBI, of Pinehurst, NC, Paul T. Kennedy, retired Lt. of RI State Police and his wife Ann (nee Izzy) of Cranston, RI, granddaughters Julie Kennedy of Cranston and Sarah Kennedy of Boston, MA, two great grandchildren Elizabeth and Ericka, and Elizabeth's children Cameron and Lilyann. He is also survived by his long time companion Angela Rossi of North Providence.
Vincent served in the US Navy in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He then returned to Providence and completed his high school education and joined the Providence Police Department, rising to the rank of Detective Captain, where he headed the detective division before retiring in 1974. He then moved to Smithfield as the Chief of Police, retiring in 1979. Mr. O'Connell established a successful detective agency until finally retiring to enjoy his love of traveling and lounging with his companion at his house in Matunuck, RI.
Vincent's visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 12 - 2 pm in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street Providence. Funeral Service will begin at 2pm. Burial, with military honors will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations to RI Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, RI 02809 in his memory would be appreciated. For online condolences, boyleandsonfuneralhome.com