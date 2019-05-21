Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Scituate, RI
ARCHETTO, VINCENT JAMES

88, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Husband of Marie (Terrano) Archetto and the late Virginia (Degidio) Archetto. Son of Domenic and Caroline (Lanni) Archetto. Father of James and Paul Archetto and Stephanie Champlin, brother of Alice Capuano, stepfather of Michael Terrano and Joanne Valente. Funeral Thursday at 9am from the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Mass at 10am in St. Joseph Church, Scituate. Visitation Wednesday 5-7pm. For complete obituary please visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2019
