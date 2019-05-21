|
|
ARCHETTO, VINCENT JAMES
88, died Saturday, May 18, 2019. Husband of Marie (Terrano) Archetto and the late Virginia (Degidio) Archetto. Son of Domenic and Caroline (Lanni) Archetto. Father of James and Paul Archetto and Stephanie Champlin, brother of Alice Capuano, stepfather of Michael Terrano and Joanne Valente. Funeral Thursday at 9am from the Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. Mass at 10am in St. Joseph Church, Scituate. Visitation Wednesday 5-7pm. For complete obituary please visit andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2019