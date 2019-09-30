The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston St
Cranston, RI
LANZIERI, JR., VINCENT
87, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the West Shore Health Center in Warwick. He was the beloved husband of the late Margherita "Rita" (Vittorio) Lanzieri. Born in New Haven, CT he was the son of the late Vincent Lanzieri Sr. and stepson of the late Ursula Lanzieri
Vincent worked for Catholic Cemeteries for 31 years, retiring as superintendent of St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He is survived by his children, Vincent Lanzieri III and his wife Linda of Warwick, Robert Lanzieri Sr. and his wife Karen, and Mark Lanzieri both of North Providence; grandchildren Vincent, Robert, Alacyn and 4 great grandchildren. He was the brother of Etta Price of California, and the late Janet Federico and John Lanzieri.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church, Cranston St, Cranston at 10 a.m. Entombment with Military Honors will be in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Tuesday 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Continuum Care Hospice, 1350 Division Rd., Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 30, 2019
