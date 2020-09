TWELFTH ANNIVERSARY 2008-2020 VINCENT P. MCGINN LASALLE ACADEMY HALL OF FAME 1998 We remember those wonderful years of the fifties with you at LaSalle. You were our teacher, our mentor, our friend and a powerful example of how good men live their lives. You are a legend of "The Great LaSalle" and we appreciate all you did for us. LASALLE ACADEMY CLASS 4J CLASS OF 1957





