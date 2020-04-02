|
GENTES, VINCENT "VINNY" N.
70, of Wakefield, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
A Woonsocket native and U.S. Airforce veteran, he was a graduate of Mt. St. Charles Academy.
Beloved husband of Donna (Bolinger) Gentes, son of Carmalina (Materas) Gentes Pacheco and the late Rene E. Gentes, former husband of Loretta DiCarlo Gentes; brother of, Rene Gentes (Terry), Richard Gentes (Pauline Campopiano), Sue Giambi (Ray) and Carol Carpentier (Charles); father of three daughters, April Robert (Christopher), Lisa Hunt (James) and Ashley Gentes; grandfather of eight, Faith, Savannah and Bella Robert, Ethan, Jacob, Benjamin and Ryan Hunt and Lila Gentes. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life to remember Vinny will be held at a date to be determined (once COVID-19 precautions are lifted). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the of RI, 2445 Waterman Street, Providence, RI 02906. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary, online condolences and updated service information.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2020