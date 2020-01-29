|
|
BARETTI, VINCENT P. SR.
90, of Coventry, passed away at Riverview Health Care Community on Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was the husband of the late Marion A. (Wilson) Baretti.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Peter and Ida (Ionotti) Baretti.
Vincent served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was then was employed at the Lessona Corporation for 33 years. Vincent loved the New York Yankees and playing Hi-Lo Jack with his close group of card buddies.
Vincent was the father of Vincent P. Baretti Jr. of Cranston and Debra A. Baretti of Valeo, CA.
His funeral service will be Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:00 am from the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3), Coventry. Interment with military honors to follow at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday, 4:00 to 7:00 pm. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020