Vincent P. Dudzik Jr.
DUDZIK, JR., VINCENT P.
80, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020 he was the beloved son of the late Bertha Bialkowski Dudzik and the late Vincent P. Dudzik. He was the brother of the late Ronald Dudzik.
Vincent is survived by his loving companion, best friend, and tennis partner, Bruna Boyle. He is also survived by three children: his son, David Dudzik (Kim) and their two children, Joshua and Jonah; Maria (Eddie) Lichter and their two children Ben and Noah; and Dina (Serge) Bisson and their three daughters, Olivia, Kenley, and Merryn.follw
A Mass of Christian burial Monday At 10am Sacred Heart Church West Warwick.
For full obituary and online condolences kindly visit: Skeffingtonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
