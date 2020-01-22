The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
360 Cowesett Road
Warwick, RI
Vincent R. Gorton


1929 - 2020
Vincent R. Gorton Obituary
GORTON, VINCENT R.
90, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Scalabrini Villa Health Care in North Kingstown. For 64 years he was the beloved husband of the late Marie (Gough) Gorton.
Born in Scituate, RI to Maxime E. and Mary E. (Barry) Gorton, he served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a materials controller for General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division in Quonset Point, RI for 16 years.
He is survived by two children: Donna Gorton-Childers (husband Michael) and Barry Gorton; his twin brother Royal H. Gorton; his sister Harriett Pelletier and by his two grandchildren: Rachel & Ryan Childers. He was the brother of the late William, Edward and Max Gorton.
Calling hours Friday, January 24 from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick followed by a mass of Christian burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, 360 Cowesett Road, Warwick at 11:30 AM. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery Columbarium.
Donations in his memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 () Condolences may be offered and memories shared at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 22, 2020
