Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
927 Atwood Avenue
Johnston, RI
Vincent Tanzi Obituary
TANZI, VINCENT
92, of Cranston passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019. He was the husband of Helen A. (Cubellis) Tanzi for seventy-two years.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Domenic and Vittoria (Figatelli) Tanzi.
Mr. Tanzi was a Teamster with Local 251 for nineteen years before retiring. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, music and drawing.
Besides his wife, he leaves two children, Carol H. Tanzi of Cranston and Ronald V. Tanzi and his wife Erna of West Warwick; three grandchildren, Amanda L. Areson and her husband Joseph, Stephen A. Ricci, Jr. and Adam V. Tanzi. He was the brother of the late Pauline Pasquazzi, John and Peter Tanzi.
His funeral will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Sunday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
