ZABBO, VINCENT
ZABBO, VINCENT 92 , of Johnston, passed away June 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Lillian (Fantasia) Zabbo. Beloved companion of Eleanor Avella. Loving father of Linda A. Cook, Vincent Zabbo and Patricia Moura. His funeral is Monday at 8:45 a.m. from 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITATION SUNDAY 2- 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Beacon Hospice. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019