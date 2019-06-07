The Providence Journal Obituaries
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Vincent Zabbo Obituary
ZABBO, VINCENT
ZABBO, VINCENT 92 , of Johnston, passed away June 5, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Lillian (Fantasia) Zabbo. Beloved companion of Eleanor Avella. Loving father of Linda A. Cook, Vincent Zabbo and Patricia Moura. His funeral is Monday at 8:45 a.m. from 'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. VISITATION SUNDAY 2- 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Beacon Hospice. For full obituary please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019
