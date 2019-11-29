Home

Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul the Apostle Church
116 Danielson Pike
Foster, RI
Vincenza "Jennie" (Colantonio) Petrucci

PETRUCCI, VINCENZA "JENNIE" (COLANTONIO)
passed away at age 83, on November 26, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Petrucci. She leaves three daughters Jennifer Berntson, Janis Hawkins and Jo-Ann Andrews, a son Joseph R. Petrucci, two sisters Antoinette Marchetti and Claire Gage. Seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Calling hours Monday December 2nd from 8-10am in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 116 Danielson Pike, Foster. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2019
