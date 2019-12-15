|
|
BOMBARDIER, VIOLA D. (JAREST)
95, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2019 surrounded by her family at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph L. Bombardier, Sr. Born in Peterborough, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Domenic J. and Josephine (Gaboriault) Jarest.
Viola resided in North Providence for most of her life and was cared for at Hopkins Manor Nursing in North Providence since October 2018. Previously she had been cared for at Cortland Place Assisted Living in Greenville.
She mostly was a homemaker although she worked part-time many years for Fram Corp., Coro Manufacturing, and Richmond Sales until she retired. She was a member of the Sal Mancini Senior Center. In her youth years she enjoyed roller skating, swimming, dancing, opera, puzzles, classic movies and spending summers in New Hampshire with her husband upon retirement.
She is survived by her loving children Geraldine McCurley, Mary Lou DeMonti, Mary Jane Smith, Susanne Bergeron, Dianne Cipolla, Cynthia Bombardier and Kenneth Bombardier. She was the mother of the late Joseph L. Bombardier, Jr. She is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Raymond Jarest, Maurice Jarest, Irene Cardarelli, Doris Daigneault and Helen St. Jacques.
Viola was a devoted mother, wife and friend who especially enjoyed raising her eight children; she taught good morals and always had faith.
Mom you will remain in our hearts forever and be truly missed by your family, friends and neighbors. We love you always and God Bless You.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5 – 8 p.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation, 1081 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Ave. Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019