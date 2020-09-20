DeGregorio, Viola

Viola was a graduate of Cranston East High School and earned an Associates Degree from Bryant University in Smithfield. She was an avid reader & New York Yankees fan and a proud grandmother of three. She is remembered most fondly for her silly sense of humor and hosting large family gatherings and holiday traditions in years past.

Viola is missed greatly by her family and is being remembered with heartfelt love on the three month anniversary of her passing and every day.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store