1/1
Viola DeGregorio
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DeGregorio, Viola
Viola was a graduate of Cranston East High School and earned an Associates Degree from Bryant University in Smithfield. She was an avid reader & New York Yankees fan and a proud grandmother of three. She is remembered most fondly for her silly sense of humor and hosting large family gatherings and holiday traditions in years past.
Viola is missed greatly by her family and is being remembered with heartfelt love on the three month anniversary of her passing and every day.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved