91, of Cranston, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late William H. Cowsill, Jr. Born in West Warwick, Viola was a daughter of the late Alfredo and Petrina (Imondi) Muschiano. She was a bookkeeper for her husband's accounting business for many years, before retiring. Viola's greatest joy was her family, especially the close relationship she had with her granddaughters.

She is survived by her loving daughter Kathy Campbell and her husband Jim of Warwick. Viola was the cherished grandmother of Sarah Campbell of Boston, MA and Lauren Campbell of Warwick. She was the dear sister of Raymond Muschiano of Coventry, Alferio Muschiano of Scituate, and the late Concetta Faraone, Mary Jacavone, Elsie Carcone, Peter, Alfred, Natale, and Louie Muschiano. Viola is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Thursday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Matthew's Church, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be Thursday MORNING from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Alzheimer's Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920.