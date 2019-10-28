|
LaBELLE, VIOLA (DEGIDIO)
100, of North Providence, passed on peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Maurice LaBelle, Sr. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late Domenic and Julia (Marwell) Degidio.
Viola worked as a jewelry press operator, until having her two children. Viola, in her younger years, enjoyed going dancing with Maurice and had a kind and open heart to everyone she met. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church for 75 years and mostly enjoyed the feast of Our Lady, each year, where she and her family would take part in the procession to honor Mary. She also would have an open house to all family and friends who wanted to gather for food and fun, and most of all to enjoy her Italian cookies. A very proud mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Viola's greatest joys came from being with her family.
She is survived by her daughter Maureen A. Napolitano and her husband Edward of North Providence and was the beloved mother of the late Maurice LaBelle, Jr. Viola was the cherished grandmother of Gina St. Sauveur and her husband Richard, and Sherri DiSanto and her husband Carmine III. She was the great grandmother of Darin, Kacie, Carmine IV and Angelina, and dear sister of the late Katherine Petrosinelli, Eleanor Parisi, Lillian Frezza, Irene Cerio, Louis, Ernest and Raymond Degidio, Anna D'Orio, Florence Scopelliti and Elizabeth Frezza.
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church, Johnston at 11:00 a.m. VISITING HOURS are Tuesday 5:00-7:30 p.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 28, 2019