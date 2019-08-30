The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Ghost Church
472 Atwells Ave.
Providence, RI
Viola Merolli


1930 - 2019
Viola Merolli Obituary
MEROLLI, VIOLA
89, of Johnston, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Miriam Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Mario Merolli. Born in Sava (Ta) Italy, she was a daughter of the late Cosimo and Angelina (Scazzari) Pesare.
Besides her husband Mario, she is survived by her loving children, Lucia Conti and her husband Erasmo, Cosmo Maiorano and his wife Cathy, Emilio Maiorano and his wife Connie, step-daughter Marie Longo and her husband Joseph; cherished grandchildren, Sabrina and Enzo Conti, Emilio, Federico, Kristian, Myles and Madison Maiorano, Bianca Pezzillo; great-grandchildren, Rylei and Emilia Maiorano, and Luca Conti; dear siblings, Elvira Miccoli, Liliana Capraro, Nella Pesare, Leonardo Pesare and the late Antonio, Giuseppe and Antonietta Pesare, and Teresa Scarcella.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Saturday at 9:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in Holy Ghost Church, 472 Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on SATURDAY MORNING from 8:00 – 10:00 am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
