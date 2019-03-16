|
|
PROTO, VIOLA (LUISI)
86, of North Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was the beloved husband of the late Gaetano "Don" Proto. Born on Federal Hill, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Angelina (D'Agostino) Luisi.
Viola was most proud of being a stay at home Mom. She also loved working as a hairdresser out of her house and making her family and friends look great. She was a strong, fun loving, devoted, caring and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who enjoyed dancing and singing. She had a strong relationship with God. Her unconditional love, beautiful smile, dancing feet and limitless work ethic leaves a deep void in our hearts.
She is survived by her son, Donald A. Proto; two daughters, Cynthia Sweet and her husband Donald, and Michelle Proto Linarello and her husband Salvatore; two sisters, Etta Scappaticci and Anna Vargas, and six grandchildren, Donald, Derek and Venessa Proto, Donald and Brianna Sweet and Samantha Nolte. She was the sister of the late Frank Luisi, Mary Spaziano and Savina Luisi.
Her funeral will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 at 9am from Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in St. Augustine Church, 639 Mt. Pleasant Ave, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are Sunday from 2-5pm. Donations in Viola's name may be made to the , 931 Jefferson Blvd, Warwick, RI 02886. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2019