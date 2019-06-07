The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Violet E. Field Obituary
FIELD, VIOLET E.
Violet E. Field, 75, of Providence passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, with her family by her side. Calling hours will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 1:00 pm -4:00 pm at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Funeral service will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be private. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019
