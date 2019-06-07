|
FIELD, VIOLET E.
Violet E. Field, 75, of Providence passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, with her family by her side. Calling hours will be Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 1:00 pm -4:00 pm at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Funeral service will be held Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 1:00 pm, at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be private. For additional information and online condolences please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 7, 2019