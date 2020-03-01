|
SCORPIO, VIOLET
91, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 with her family by her side at Hope Hospice Inpatient Center.
She was the wife of the late Guido Scorpio.
Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Gracia (Tetreault) Tetreault. She had resided in Central Falls and Lincoln most of her life.
Mrs. Scorpio was employed for Blackstone Catering before her retirement.
She is survived by her son Richard J. and his wife Karen Scorpio of Lincoln; a sister Cecile Morin of Lincoln; a brother Eugene Tetreault and nieces and nephews.
She was the sister of the late Edgar and Albert Tetreault, Alice Pirri, Rachel Morin and Irene Leclair.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9:30 am from the Lincoln Funeral Home, 1501 Lonsdale Ave., Lincoln followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Raymond Church, 1240 North Main St., Providence. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, West Wrentham Rd., Cumberland. Visiting hours are Tuesday from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Violet's memory to SVDP Food Pantry, St Raymond Church, 2 Matilda St. Providence, RI 02904 or Hope Health Hospice Care, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020