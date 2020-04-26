|
|
BLANCHETTE, VIOLETTE J. (NADEAU)
99, a resident of the Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown, formerly of Coventry, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at South County Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Blanchette. They shared sixty-seven years of marriage at the time of Joseph's passing.
Born in Coventry, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Malvina (Laferriere) Nadeau.
Violette was a woman of faith and an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Coventry for many years. She and her sister Alice started the parish Girl Scout Troop and she was also a member of the Ladies Guild. She loved gardening, sewing and music. Violette was a devoted mother and friend and was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her children, Rene A. Blanchette (Jeanne) of Johnston, Violette A. Laboissonniere (Thomas) of West Greenwich, Judith M. Cronin (Dennis) of Maplewood, NJ, Claire M. Sisson (Joseph) of Exeter, Diane J. Asters (the late John) of Coventry and Annette L. Pelletier (the late David) of West Warwick, 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. She was a sister of the late Alice St. Amand, Juliette Bouvier and Camille "Pepsi" Nadeau.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, interment in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery will be private for the family. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Vincent de Paul Church at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, Coventry. For Guest Book and condolences please visit www.iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 26, 2020