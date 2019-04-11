Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
1804 Atwood Avenue
Johnston, RI
View Map
Virginia A. (Giarrusso) Broccoli Obituary
BROCCOLI, VIRGINIA A. (GIARRUSSO),
87, passed away April 9, 2019.
She was a daughter of the late Cesare and Domenica (Cipriano) Giarrusso; wife of the late Anthony Broccoli; sister of Domenic Giarrusso, Domenica "Minnie" Russo and the late Anthony Giarrusso, Jennie Esposito, Adeline "Tillie" DeFazio, Mary Simeone and Dora Spagnoli; aunt of several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.
Virginia had been a secretary for the music department at RI College for 25 years.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Saturday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Entombment will follow in Our Risen Christ Garden Mausoleum, St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Robert Bellarmine Food Cabinet.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
