Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha's Church
Pawtucket Avenue
Virginia A. Kanelos Obituary
KANELOS, VIRGINIA A.
86, of East Providence passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Steven T. Kanelos.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James and Lucy (Constantini) Bove. Mrs. Kanelos worked for the State of Rhode Island in the Department of Employment and Training for 22 years before she retired in 1992.
She leaves two daughters, Lori Lacerda and her husband Bob of Florida and Karen Kanelos of North Scituate and one son, Steven T. Kanelos, Jr. and his wife Cindy of North Carolina. She was the sister of the late Evelyn Cardinal, Amalia Carchia, Mafalda Thomas, Peter, Genaro and Anthony Bove.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Calling hours Wednesday 5-7. In lieu of flowers contributions to Hope Hospice, 1085 North Main St. Providence, RI 02904 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2019
