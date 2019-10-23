The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Manish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia A. (Carroll) Manish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia A. (Carroll) Manish Obituary
MANISH, VIRGINIA A. (CARROLL)
84, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James Manish. Born in Providence, Virginia was the daughter of the late John and Eva (Sepe) Carroll. She worked at Tourbot Group, Inc. for many years before retiring, and was a volunteer and participant at the Cranston Senior Center.
Virginia is survived by her loving children Mary-Ann Delaney and her partner John Beers of Naples, FL, and Ronald Manish and his wife Helene of North Scituate. She was the cherished grandmother of Matthew, Drew, Marissa and Vanessa. Virginia was the dear sister of the late John and James Carroll.
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christina Burial in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS: Friday MORNING: 9-10 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 791 Potters Ave, Providence, RI 02907. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now