|
|
MANISH, VIRGINIA A. (CARROLL)
84, of Cranston, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James Manish. Born in Providence, Virginia was the daughter of the late John and Eva (Sepe) Carroll. She worked at Tourbot Group, Inc. for many years before retiring, and was a volunteer and participant at the Cranston Senior Center.
Virginia is survived by her loving children Mary-Ann Delaney and her partner John Beers of Naples, FL, and Ronald Manish and his wife Helene of North Scituate. She was the cherished grandmother of Matthew, Drew, Marissa and Vanessa. Virginia was the dear sister of the late John and James Carroll.
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christina Burial in Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS: Friday MORNING: 9-10 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, 791 Potters Ave, Providence, RI 02907. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019