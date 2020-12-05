1/1
Virginia Abbott
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Abbott, Virginia
Virginia Penelope Abbott, 80, formerly of Cranston RI, passed away peacefully in Bedford TX of natural causes in the early morning hours of October 18, 2020.
She was born July 4 1940 in Warwick RI to William and Audrey (Hand) Miller. She had 2 sons and lived most of her life in Cranston. She worked for Mashantucket Pequot Reservation in Mashantucket CT, was an active member of Cornerstone Church in Warwick RI and the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots for many many years.
She was predeceased by a son Randy Verne Snow of Waltham MA, a sister Caroline Pratt of Foster RI and a brother William Miller III of W. Greenwich RI. She is survived by a son Barry Snow and wife Dianne of Bedford TX, two sisters Dianne Joiner of Gary IN, Marsha Matteson of W. Warwick RI and one brother Forrest Miller of Greene RI as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be buried some time next year with her son Randy in Pownal ME. Donations may be made at Cornerstone Church 1990 Elmwood Ave. in Warwick RI.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved