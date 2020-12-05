Abbott, Virginia

Virginia Penelope Abbott, 80, formerly of Cranston RI, passed away peacefully in Bedford TX of natural causes in the early morning hours of October 18, 2020.

She was born July 4 1940 in Warwick RI to William and Audrey (Hand) Miller. She had 2 sons and lived most of her life in Cranston. She worked for Mashantucket Pequot Reservation in Mashantucket CT, was an active member of Cornerstone Church in Warwick RI and the Ninety-Nines International Organization of Women Pilots for many many years.

She was predeceased by a son Randy Verne Snow of Waltham MA, a sister Caroline Pratt of Foster RI and a brother William Miller III of W. Greenwich RI. She is survived by a son Barry Snow and wife Dianne of Bedford TX, two sisters Dianne Joiner of Gary IN, Marsha Matteson of W. Warwick RI and one brother Forrest Miller of Greene RI as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She will be buried some time next year with her son Randy in Pownal ME. Donations may be made at Cornerstone Church 1990 Elmwood Ave. in Warwick RI.



