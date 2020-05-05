|
NERO, VIRGINIA ANNE (COLEMAN) "VIG"
passed away unexpectedly Friday May 1, 2020. She was married to Ernest "Cal" Nero for 63 years. She was the daughter of the late John B. Coleman and the late Mary Alice (Kane) Coleman.
Virginia is survived by her husband Ernest "Cal" Nero and six children, Richard W. (Rebecca) Nero, Linda A. Nuzzo, Susanne (Richard) Travisono, Jeffrey W. Nero, Stephanie (Angelo) Mosca, and Pennie Nero. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Anthony Nero, Nicholas Nuzzo, Angelo Mosca IV, Shaina Nero, Marissa Nero, Isabella Mosca, Madison Travisono, and Kyle Nero. Also survived by her sister-in-law Regina Carter and niece Gina Marie Conti. Virginia was the sister of the late Mary Alice Holmes, the late Joseph Coleman, and the late John Coleman.
She was a graduate of St. Raymond's School and St. Patrick's High School. She was a past employee of Providence Housing and Civil Defense until marrying and raising her family.
She was past President and Vice President of LaPerche PTA and founding member of Parents Council of Smithfield High School.
She enjoyed gardening, reading, reading her "papers", shopping, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the visiting nurses, Brittany, Denise, Jean, Dawn, Michelle, and Kathy, for taking excellent care of her in her home. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . www.robbinsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020