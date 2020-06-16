Virginia C. (Moniz) Renzi
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RENZI, VIRGINIA C. (Moniz)
79, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was much beloved by her husband of 57 years, Richard A. Renzi, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Banahan) Moniz. Ginny worked as a medical secretary for various hospitals and doctors here in RI and Virginia where she lived for 32 years. Among her many interest, Ginny was an accomplished artist. Most of all Ginny was a sweet and gentle person who had a great love for people and animals. She will be sorely missed by family and friends.
In addition to her husband Richard, Ginny was the loving mother of Richard A. Renzi, Jr. of Edgewater, FL and Tracey E. Renzi, of Savannah, GA. She was also the loving grandmother of Kaitlyn LaBarre, Logan Heath and Shelby Renzi. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Avella and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10AM in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Inurnment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved