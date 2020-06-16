RENZI, VIRGINIA C. (Moniz)
79, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was much beloved by her husband of 57 years, Richard A. Renzi, Sr. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Alice (Banahan) Moniz. Ginny worked as a medical secretary for various hospitals and doctors here in RI and Virginia where she lived for 32 years. Among her many interest, Ginny was an accomplished artist. Most of all Ginny was a sweet and gentle person who had a great love for people and animals. She will be sorely missed by family and friends.
In addition to her husband Richard, Ginny was the loving mother of Richard A. Renzi, Jr. of Edgewater, FL and Tracey E. Renzi, of Savannah, GA. She was also the loving grandmother of Kaitlyn LaBarre, Logan Heath and Shelby Renzi. She is also survived by her sister, Eleanor Avella and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10AM in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Inurnment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.