STORTI, VIRGINIA C. "DENA" (SIMONE)
93, of Cranston, passed away on November 9th with her nieces by her side. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Storti and mother of the late David F. Storti and Maxx. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Rivelli) and Anthony Simone. She had one sister, the late Elizabeth F. Castriotta.
Virginia, along with her husband were the owners of Atwood Cleansers for over 55 years. She was a very strong, stoic, and very generous person. Virginia quietly donated numerous food baskets and meals to the less fortunate; along with cleaning hundreds of coats that were to be donated to the needy and countless charitable organizations. She was a true believer in helping the less fortunate.
Virginia also enjoyed her Tuesday trips to Twin River with her friend of over 75 years Esther Rainone.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Gloria Storti along with many nieces and nephews.
Virginia called the shots to the end; therefore, at her request there will be no calling hours and her burial will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston.
Donations can be made to the R.I. Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.