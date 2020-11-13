1/1
Virginia C. "Dena" (Simone) Storti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STORTI, VIRGINIA C. "DENA" (SIMONE)
93, of Cranston, passed away on November 9th with her nieces by her side. She was the wife of the late Frank A. Storti and mother of the late David F. Storti and Maxx. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth (Rivelli) and Anthony Simone. She had one sister, the late Elizabeth F. Castriotta.
Virginia, along with her husband were the owners of Atwood Cleansers for over 55 years. She was a very strong, stoic, and very generous person. Virginia quietly donated numerous food baskets and meals to the less fortunate; along with cleaning hundreds of coats that were to be donated to the needy and countless charitable organizations. She was a true believer in helping the less fortunate.
Virginia also enjoyed her Tuesday trips to Twin River with her friend of over 75 years Esther Rainone.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Gloria Storti along with many nieces and nephews.
Virginia called the shots to the end; therefore, at her request there will be no calling hours and her burial will be private.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston.
Donations can be made to the R.I. Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved