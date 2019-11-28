|
|
Furtado, Virginia
Virginia A. (Remy) Furtado, a lifelong resident of Warren passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Noe and Leah (Davol) Remy.
She was predeceased by her husband Eugene "Bungy" Furtado who passed in December 1990. They were married in Warren on September 11, 1954 just days after Hurricane Carol.
Ginny is survived by her four children: Paula (Richard) Jewett of Jupiter, Fl; Gary (Bethany) Furtado of Warren; Leann (Richard) Benaski of Attleboro and Thomas (Laura) Furtado of Warren. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren who were the light of her life and enjoyed a special relationship with each one. Lindsay Furtado Chuey, Jeffrey Furtado, Erick Benaski, Danielle, Michael and Marc Furtado. She was also blessed with two great granddaughters, Caroline and Emily Chuey. She was the sister of the late Robert and Ronald Remy.
Her most loved moments were being with her family and friends. Being a very optimistic person, Ginny loved life. Her failing health did not stop her from enjoying her lunches and playing cards with her friends. If there was a social event, that's where she wanted to be. She was known to everyone as "Gig". She enjoyed her time with Muriel, Janet and Louise.
A graduate of Bay View Academy, Ginny went on to work at the New England Telephone Co. while raising her family. For more than 15 years, you could find Ginny working part time at Benny's in Bristol. She loved being with people.
Arrangements are with Smith Funeral & Memorial Services, 8 Schoolhouse Road, Warren, where family will receive friends Friday, November 29th, 4-8 pm. Her funeral will be Saturday, November 30th, 8am at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 in St Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main Street, Warren. Donations in her memory may be made to the WFD Rescue Squad, 1 Joyce Street, Warren, RI 02885. Visit wjsmithfh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2019