BEAUDRY, VIRGINIA I. (BARRIE)
91, of Providence, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. She was the wife of the late Robert Beaudry; and the former wife of the late John A. Sabalewski, Sr.
Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Mildred (Higgins) Barrie.
She leaves three children, Helen M. Wright of Wickford, Donna Abbott and her husband David of Providence and John Sabalewski and his wife Debraann of Warwick; step-children, Lila Osborn, April Padula and Janet Noble; five sisters, Gertrude Paes, Marjorie Grey, Velma Schmidt, Evelyn Scharer and Avis Chamberlain; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a great, great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Trudie Sabalewski; and sister of the late Marion Hanson, James, Robert and Douglas Barrie.
Her funeral service will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11am in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue Cranston. Burial will follow in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. VISITING HOURS Monday from 9-11am. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 13, 2019