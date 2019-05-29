|
|
GEISSER, VIRGINIA J.
Virginia J. Geisser, 92, of Riverside passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of George J. Geisser, Jr. to whom she was married for 70 years. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Jenny (Jorgenson) Cregan. Virginia was a docent at RISD museum and the John Brown House in Providence. She enjoyed gardening and traveling with her husband but most of all she was a devoted wife and loving mother. She will be truly missed. Besides her husband she leaves three sons, Donald F. Geisser of Tiverton, H. Richard Geisser & his wife Jeanne of Atkinson, NH, Dennis P. Geisser & his wife Martha of Seekonk, two daughters, Carol J. Charest & her husband David of Seekonk, Gail E. Geisser of Riverside and her daughter in-law Linda Geisser of Attleboro; 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late George J. Geisser, III who passed away on the same day as his mother and the sister of the late Patricia Andersen. Her funeral will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Loreto Church, Waterman Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be in RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Calling hours Sunday 4-7. In lieu of flowers contributions to, The University of Rhode Island Foundation- George & Virginia Geisser Civil Engineering Scholarship, 79 Upper College Road, Kingston, RI 02881 would be appreciated.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019