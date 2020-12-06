1/1
Virginia J. Sweeney
SWEENEY, VIRGINIA J.
97 died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth on the Hill in East Greenwich. She was the wife of the late Leonard E. Sweeney, Battalion Chief, Providence Fire Department
Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late William and Anne (Pelican) Rogers. She was a Warwick resident for 50 years.
She was an avid golfer and reader and was a member of the Bonnett Shores and Briggs Beach Clubs.
She leaves 2 daughters: Elizabeth J. Sheehan (late Matthew Sheehan) of Warwick and Deborah A. Hichar (Thomas) of East Greenwich. She also leaves a granddaughter Kelly A. Cassin (Thomas) of South Kingstown and 2 great grandchildren Thomas and Matthew.
Funeral Services will be private. A memorial mass will be held when Covid conditions allow. Donations in her memory may be made to the R.I. Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
