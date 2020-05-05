|
|
da MOTA, VIRGINIA M. C.
age 68, of Lyon Ave., East Providence, passed away, Sunday May 3, 2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Vila da Povoacao, Sao Miguel, Azores, Portugal, on April 3, 1952; she was the beloved daughter of Giselda C. (Carreiro) da Mota of East Providence and the late Liberato Carreiro da Mota.
She worked as a Director of Elementary and Secondary Education for the RI Department of Education, Office of Integrated Social Services retiring in 2006. Virginia was a woman of faith, had a great devotion to St. Joseph, was an active parishioner, trustee and benefactor of St. Francis Xavier Church. She was a very devoted daughter to her parents.
In addition to her mother; she is survived by an aunt Maria Catarina Ferreira of Bristol, and many cousins; John Marques and Henry Marques both of Johnston, Mary Dumke of Rehoboth, Maria Luisa Marques of East Providence, Virginia Murray of Little Compton, John Ferreira of Tiverton, Timothy Carreiro of New Jersey, Joseph Carreiro of Virginia, Jose Ferreira and Vern Miozza both of Fall River.
Funeral Services with Burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be Private. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass at a future date.
Please omit flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to the RI Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave., Providence, RI 02907 www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020