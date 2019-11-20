|
DiCHRISTOFARO, VIRGINIA M. (PARENT)
75, of Barbers Ct., West Warwick, passed away peacefully at the Riverview Healthcare Community, surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was the wife of Antimo P. DiChristofaro for 54 years, the couple met while serving in the US Army during the Vietnam War. Born in Van Buren, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Wilfred and Ada Mae (Tracy) Parent.
Virginia, a clerk typist was stationed at HQ Fort Dix, New Jersey. She enjoyed listening to music and doing yarncrafts.
She was the mother of Jeffrey P. DiChristofaro and his wife Linda of Coventry, and Kathy L. DiChristofaro and her companion Philip Lee of Danielson, CT. Virginia was the grandmother of Matthew T., Ashley N., and Alexis R. DiChristofaro. She was the sister of Melvin Parent of Colorado Springs, CO, Norma Ludden of Pittsfield, ME, and the late Virgil, Neal and Wilfred and Parent.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick. Inurnment with military honors at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday evening from 4 – 7 pm at the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3), Coventry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Riverview Healthcare Community Patient Activities Fund, 546 Main St., Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 20, 2019